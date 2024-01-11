22 Sarpanches of Telkoi Block resign over Arpan Rath Row

TNI Bureau: As many as 22 Sarpanches of Telkoi block in Odisha’s Keonjhar district tendered mass resignation over being ignored by the block administration.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In a letter to the Sub-collector, the Sarpanches alleged that the State government has issued financial assistance for the Srimandir Parikrama Arpan Rath. However, the Telkoi block administration is not giving them any role and allegedly mismanaging the funds.

They also claimed that they are deprived of their democratic rights and independence as Sarpanches of the Grama Panchayats. Which is why, they after a thorough examination decided to resign from their posts.