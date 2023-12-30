100-Word Insight: No Alliance; BJD vs BJP Fight Confirmed!

Putting all speculations of a possible alliance into rest, BJP’s Odisha In-Charge Sunil Bansal ruled out any understanding with the ruling BJD and asked the party leaders and workers to go aggressive with a clear focus on ‘Mission 2024’.

The statement comes as a big booster dose for BJP in the state, which remained clueless whether there will be a patch-up or fight.

With Modi, Shah and Rajnath directly monitoring Odisha, the battle would turn interesting in the coming months. BJP will leave no stones unturned to increase its Lok Sabha tally and grab power in Odisha, say BJP sources.