TNI WhatsApp Poll: Dharmendra Pradhan or VK Pandian?

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who will be the Chief Minister of Odisha Someday? We selected two candidates – Dharmendra Pradhan and VK Pandian.

Out of 52 respondents, 29 persons have given in favour of the opinion that neither Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan nor Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian will be the Chief Minister of Odisha in future. 16 people voted saying that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the Chief Minister of Odisha someday, while only 7 people voted for VK Pandian.