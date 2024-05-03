Rahul to contest from Rae Bareli; Odisha Visit On Hold

TNI Bureau: Putting all speculations to the rest about its candidates for two Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats, the Congress today fielded Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli and Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma will file their nominations by today itself as today is the last date to file nomination papers for the seats that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.

If sources as are to be believed, Rahul will file his nomination papers at 11 am. Former Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi, who had vacated the seat to move to the Rajya Sabha and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are slated to join him.

It is to be noted here that both the seats have been traditionally held by members of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

In 2019, Rahul lost the Gandhi family bastion of Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani, who has already filed her candidature from the seat for the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, BJP has fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli. Sonia Gandhi had defeated him in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

As Rahul will file his nomination for the seat today, his Odisha visit has been put on hold by the party. The Congress leader was slated to address public meeting in Rayagada today.