Elections 2024: Jaishankar and Nadda to visit Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not leaving any stone unturned to give a tough fight to the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during the upcoming election and win big both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Odisha.

As a part of this, several central leaders have been visiting the State to woo the party leader, workers and voters. Now, party’s national president JP Nadda and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar are scheduled to visit Odisha.

According to State BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra, Jaishankar will come to Odisha on a two-day tour on May 4 and will meet intellectuals, editors of various media houses and party leaders in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

Likewise, Nadda will come to Odisha on May 5 and will meet party leaders in Bhubaneswar, informed Golak Mohapatra adding that the BJP national president will go to Cuttack and share key instructions with party workers and leaders regarding the strategy of the party in the coming elections.