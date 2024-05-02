TNI Evening News Headlines – May 02, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Bolangir hottest place in Odisha with 45°C. Bhubaneswar sees 'longest spell of maximum day temperature in April’ since 1969.
➡️Mercury soars above 40 Degrees Celsius in 27 places of Odisha; Bolangir hottest with 45°C.
➡️Bhubaneswar sees the ‘longest spell of maximum day temperature in April’ since 1969.
➡️BJD announces its last list of candidates for Assembly elections in Odisha.
➡️Former MLA of Khandapada, Anubhav Patnaik resigns from BJD after denying ticket. He will file nominations as independent candidate from Khandapada Assembly seat.
➡️BJP announces candidates for 6 Assembly seats in Odisha.
➡️BJP files complaint with ECI against Odisha Mission Shakti Secretary Sujata Pandian.
➡️Union Minister and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan files his nomination from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat.
➡️BJP’s MP candidate Aparajita Sarangi and BJD’s Manmath Routray filed their nominations for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat.
➡️JMM has fielded its founder Shibu Soren’s daughter Anjani Soren from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.
➡️Delhi Government issues advisory for schools following ‘hoax’ bomb threats.
➡️Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court against trial court order denying bail.
➡️Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) President Chirag Paswan files nomination papers from Bihar’s Hajipur.
➡️Firing outside Salman Khan’s house: Anuj Thapan’s brother claims his death in Police custody wasn’t suicide but murder.
➡️Defending champions India knocked out of Thomas Cup Finals after losing 1-3 to China in quarterfinals.
➡️T20 World Cup: Skipper Rohit specifically sought four spinners in the 15-member squad.
