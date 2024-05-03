Soumya Patnaik to contest from Ghasipura as Independent

TNI Bureau: Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik on Friday announced that he will fight the upcoming Assembly election as an independent candidate from Ghashipura Assembly seat.

After a meeting with supporters, Soumya Ranjan informed about his decision. He will file Nomination on May 6.

Patnaik will face BJD’s Badri Patra, BJP’s Shambhuath Rout and Congress’ Subrat Chakra.

While speaking to reporters, Soumya Ranjan said that he contested his first election on BJP ticket and wanted the last (2024) from BJP, but things did not work.