TNI Morning News Headlines – May 03, 2024
➡️Odisha Elections 2024: Rs 7.5 lakh cash seized in Bargarh; Rs 25 lakh cash seized so far in western Odisha.
➡️Former Ranpur MLA Rabinarayan Mohapatra resigns from primary membership of BJD.
➡️Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not visit Rayagada today as he is likely to file his nomination from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kishori Lal Sharma to contest from Amethi.
➡️Health experts warned gym goers, especially those in their mid-30s and 40s as sudden heart attacks returned in India, claiming lives of at least 4 people in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in the last 24 hours.
➡️The Supreme Court agrees to list for hearing plea by MLA Abbas Ansari, who is lodged in jail, seeking permission to attend special prayers for his deceased father gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari.
➡️CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan passes away.
➡️Heroin, foreign cigarettes worth overs Rs 4.34 crore seized in Mizoram.
➡️Sensex jumps 470.92 points to 75,082.03 in early trade; Nifty climbs 139.5 points to hit record peak of 22,787.70.
➡️Turkey announces suspension of trade activities with Israel.
➡️US: Over 2,000 arrested during pro-Palestinian protests on American universities since April 18.
➡️Dubai weather: Heavy rains lash UAE again; Flights cancelled, schools and offices shut.
