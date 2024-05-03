Sujata Karthikeyan shunted out of Mission Shakti and OLL&C; moved to Finance

TNI Bureau: Day after the Election Commission’s crackdown on VK Pandian’s wife and senior bureaucrat Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, Government of Odisha transferred her to the Finance Department as Special Secretary.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit has been given additional charge of Mission Shakti Department & OLL &C Department.

Earlier, the BJP complained that the State Government misused the Mission Shakti department to influence votes in favour of the BJD in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.