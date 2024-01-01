100-Word Insight: Naveen restores Honour of Dr. Damodar Rout

81-year-old Dr. Damodar Rout, who is struggling with ill health and old age, no longer remains relevant in Odisha’s electoral politics. However, he deserves the respect and honour from everyone.

By revoking his expulsion from the party, BJD President Naveen Patnaik has restored Dr. Rout’s respect and honour which he had lost in 2018.

As a close aide of late Biju Babu, founder member of BJD and a loyal leader who fought against mighty Pyari Babu to save Naveen Sarkar during May 29, 2012 coup, Dr. Damodar Rout truly deserves Naveen’s support at the fag end of his political career.