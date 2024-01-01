TNI Evening News Headlines – January 01, 2024

➡️Odisha has recorded the second highest ever collection of State GST (OGST+IGST Settlement) with a collection of Rs. 2578.05 Cr during December 2023.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project Phase-1 from BPI Airport to Trisulia. The work will be completed in 4 years.
➡️A woman ended her life by hanging from a fan at Nuagaon village under Khordha’s Jatni after death of her husband in an explosion at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
➡️Odisha Government issues SOP for vehicles going to picnic spots: Special Permit from the concerned RTO mandatory for owners engaging their vehicles for trips.
➡️Odisha Government has asked all its employees to submit their annual property statements by January 31.
➡️India declares Gangster Satinderjit Singh, known as Goldy Brar as terrorist for alleged role in Sidhu Moosewala murder.
➡️2 DRG jawans injured, 6-month-old girl killed, mother hurt during Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur.
➡️Himachal Pradesh government has directed government departments not to buy diesel and petrol vehicles from Jan 1, 2024.
➡️Rajasthan Government to provide domestic LP cylinders at subsidised rate of 450/- from today.
➡️Jammu Kashmir Police announces cash reward for the people who will provide information & intelligence on trans border tunnels, drones, narcotics, terror activities & terrorists.
➡️97.38% of Rs 2000 banknotes which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore returned to RBI.
➡️National wrestling camps to begin in Sonepat and Patiala from February 9: Olympic Association (IOA) formed a three-member panel.
➡️India, Pakistan exchange list of civilian prisoners and fishermen.
➡️7.4-Magnitude huge earthquake hits Japan, tsunami warning issued.
➡️President Xi Jinping makes rare admission that China’s economy is in trouble. China’s businesses are struggling and job seekers are having trouble finding work.
