Not long ago, Indian Hockey was struggling to regain its lost pride and glory. However, in the last few years, things have drastically changed. India broke the 41-year-old jinx to win a Bronze at Tokyo Olympics and are now ranked 3rd in FIH Rankings.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India remained unbeaten in the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy Hockey tournament and won the title by prevailing over Pakistan, Korea, Malaysia and Japan.

The Odisha logo on Team India’s jersey is an indicator how Naveen Patnaik changed the course of Indian Hockey with his generous patronage, which started in 2018 and will continue till 2033.