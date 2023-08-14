Odisha: Mortal remains of martyred Nilanchal Patel reaches Bargarh Dist

Nilachal, who was working as a jawan in Assam Rifles, was martyred during patrolling on Friday.

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Mortal remains of Odia Jawan Nilanchal Patel, who martyred during patrolling in Manipur, has reached his native village in Bargarh on Monday.

People from all walks of life paid their last respect to the jawan.

His last rites will be performed at his ancestral village Baghapali under Bheden police limits in the district with full State honours.

