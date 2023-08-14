TNI Morning News Headlines – August 14, 2023

➡️Mortal remains of Odia Jawan Nilanchal Patel, who martyred during patrolling in Manipur, reach his native village in Bargarh.
➡️Several trains have been cancelled, short-terminated and diverted for development work under the East Coast Railway (ECoR).
➡️Odisha woman’s death in Lucknow: Deceased’s boyfriend among two held for murder.
➡️BJP celebrates ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Seven buried alive in mudslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Monday.
➡️Four PCR calls were received related to bombs ‘placed’ at four different places in the national capital.
➡️Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch at Sriharikota for launch.
➡️Independence Day: 954 police personnel receive service medals.
➡️Rajinikanth visits Badrinath to celebrate ‘Jailer’ crossing Rs 200 Cr Mark.
➡️Indian-American economist Raj Chetty awarded top Harvard University prize.
➡️Hawaii’s Maui island wildfire deaths near 100.
