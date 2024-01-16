100-Word Insight: Naveen Patnaik’s Video Appeal

In a bid to counter massive anti-incumbency, dissidence within the party, resentment among the public and rise of Hindutva, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik released a 6.50 minute video, to woo the voters of Odisha.

While hailing the Puri Srimandir Parikrama project in this “longest” video appeal, the ‘invincible leader’ of Odisha sought to strike an emotional chord of the people.

Over the last 24 years, Naveen has countered all challenges and crushed his opponents. But, this time, it won’t be a cakewalk for him. Thus, he is leaving no stones unturned to maintain his unbeaten record, which looks possible too.