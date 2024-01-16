TNI Morning News Headlines – January 16, 2024

➡️Normal life hit as Zilla Gathan Kriyanusthan Committee is today observing a 12-hour dawn-to-dusk bandh in Padampur region demanding district status.
➡️Sulia Jatra held in Balangir district by sacrificing animals.
➡️Supreme Court stays Allahabad High Court order appointing commissioner to inspect mosque in connection with Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.
➡️INDIA Alliance will fight the Chandigarh Mayor elections and register a historic victory: AAP MP Raghav Chadha.
➡️Flights services affected at Delhi Airport due to dense fog.
➡️Over 20,000 people in Kerala lost Rs 201 crore in online frauds in 2023: Police.
➡️The 108-feet incense stick, that reached from Gujarat, was lit in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President Mahant Nrityagopal Das ji Maharaj.
➡️India Coast Guard Hovercrafts from Haldia rescued around 175 pilgrims from a grounded ferry off Namkhana, Kakdwip today.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Sensex falls 226.93 points to 73,101.01 in early trade; Nifty declines 68.25 points to 22,029.20.
➡️Rupee falls 11 paise to 82.97 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of US Presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump after his longshot bid caught attention.
