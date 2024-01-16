Puri gears up for Jan 17 Shrimandir Parikrama Prakalpa Inauguration

TNI Bureau: With the inauguration of the Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa remaining one day, Puri is filled with religious fervor. The whole city is decked up for inauguration program.

The Srikhestra is filled with Vedic Mantras, nama sankirtana, the sounds of the conch.

The Mahayagya by the priests is going on at the Heritage Corridor site with chants of the four Vedas and Jay Jagannath for the inauguration ceremony.

According to sources, tomorrow, after the Surya puja, Dharatri puja, gopuja, panchakarma, vastu shodhan and adhivasa, the Parikrama Prakalpa plaque will be unveiled by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik between 1.15 PM and 1.30 AM.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to the schedule, the Parikrama Prakalpa will be unveiled by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik between 1.15 PM and 1.30 AM.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Dev will perform the Yajna Purnahuti while Aarti and Pushpanjali will be performed from 1.30 PM to 2 pm tomorrow.

The felicitation ceremony will be held from 2.30 PM to 3 PM at the auditorium. Devotees and pilgrims can witness the grandeur of the Srimandira Parikrama Marga after 3 PM. Light and sound shows have been arranged for the devotees in the evening.

The Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa aims to provide improved amenities such as parking places, a new road for pilgrim movement, toilets, clock rooms and other visitor facilities to devotees.

The CM urged people of the State to light diyas (lamp), blow conch shells, offer prayers, recite devotional hymns and perform kirtans at temples or homes on the day of inauguration of the much-awaited Temple Heritage Corridor Project in Puri on January 17.