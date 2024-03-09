100-Word Insight: Naveen Patnaik’s Cryptic Video

The cryptic video posted by VK Pandian on Instagram, left many confused and people started interpreting it in their own manner.

CM Naveen Patnaik’s statement “Rumours & lies are the worst elements of politics” is a direct attack on some people who kept saying that there won’t be any alliance between BJD and BJP and that no discussion on alliance took place in Delhi.

The video also targeted those who kept sharing conflicting information on seat sharing. Naveen-Pandian did their job.

All eyes will be on the NDA Dinner tomorrow to see if a new era begins in Odisha politics.