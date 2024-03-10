Senior journalist Satyapriya Kuanr dies

TNI Bureau: Senior journalist Satyapriya Kuanr of Odisha breathed his last following a prolonged health disease yesterday. He was 73.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality following his unfortunate death.

Several eminent personalities condoled his death while several of them rushed to his native Jhanjirimangala village in Cuttack district and paid their tributes and met his bereaved family members.

The journalist’s last rites were performed at Puri Swargadwara. His daughter Srabani lighted the funeral pyre.

He had successfully worked as editor at different media houses including Sambad, Samaya and Prajatantra.

The deceased scribe was felicitated and conferred with different awards by a number of organisations for his work.