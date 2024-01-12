TNI Evening News Headlines – January 12, 2024

➡️Preparations for Yajna begins with ‘Acharya Barana’ by Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb ahead of inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa in Puri.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the New Building of IMAGE with an allocation of Rs. 113 crores and Krushi Udyog Bhawan with an allocation of Rs. 28 crores.
➡️Odisha CM inaugurated the Second International Craft Summit in Jajpur on virtual platform.
➡️Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives in Bhubaneswar.
➡️AICC announces Odisha Pradesh Congress Election Committee. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to visit Bhubaneswar on January 29.
➡️Ayodhya for Ram temple event: UP Police to deploy drones, over 10,000 CCTV cameras on the day of the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya.
➡️Gita Press in UP’s Gorakhpur is facing shortage of Ramcharitmanas in its stock amid rise in demand ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.
➡️PM Narendra Modi dedicated Atal Setu, India’s largest sea bridge. With 18,000 crores outlay, the 21.8-km long six-lane bridge having 16.5 km length over the sea and about 5.5 km on the land, connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
➡️Security tightened in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir after suspected terrorists fired upon a Security Forces convoy of vehicles.
➡️In 2024 Vibrant Gujarat Summit, 41,299 MoUs with the investment intentions of Rs 26.33 lakh crore inked: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
➡️France Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne met NSA Ajit Doval today in Delhi ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s India visit for Republic Day: Embassy of France in India.
➡️Crude oil prices rises after the US and UK launched air strikes against Yemen-based Houthi rebels.
➡️Thailand’s new government will ban cannabis for recreational use; permits only for medical purposes.
➡️Mauritius Government grants two-hour break for public officials of Hindu religion on 22nd January to participate in prayers for the Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh.
