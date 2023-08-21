100-Word Insight: Koraput DM Clarifies on Kid’s Act

After the Independence Day act of a little kid in front of the senior officials in Koraput went viral and the officers drew flak for laughing and clapping during the emotional narration, Koraput Collector issued a statement that the child is a resident of Koraput town and was enacting the role of a rural person with grievances based on a newspaper article.

He also clarified that the appreciation was for the kid’s acting skills and confidence. At the same time, the Koraput Collector revealed that all the grievances have been redressed and further development work is underway in the village.

