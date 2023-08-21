TNI Morning News Headlines – August 21, 2023

➡️ Wanted Odisha BDO of Narayanpatna in Koraput, Ramesh Chandra Sahoo nabbed from Delhi in connection with seven corruption cases.
➡️ Ragging horror at Puri med college: Senior students of MBBS student of Sri Jagannath Medical College in Puri forcibly shaved off beard of MBBS student, police complaint lodged.
➡️ 2 kanwariyas killed, 11 injured in Ganjam road mishap.
➡️ Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
➡️Encounter underway in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️ Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge forms new Congress Working Committee (CWC); G23 leaders, Sachin Pilot among those included.
➡️ Sensex climbs 145.44 points to 65,094.10 in early trade; Nifty gains 45.05 points to 19,355.20.
➡️ Vivek Ramaswamy is frontrunner for the 2024 US presidential candidate from the Republican Party.
➡️ Spain storm to historic Women’s World Cup win.
➡️ US: Hurricane Hilary enters California amid earthquake; heavy rainfall, flooding warning sounded.
➡️Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Netherlands, Denmark; hails “historic” agreement of F-16 aircrafts.
Comments are closed.