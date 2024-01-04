100-Word-Insight: Key Organisational Role for Jay Panda

Notwithstanding the rumours spread by his critics, BJP’s National Vice President and former Kendrapada MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda continues to get key responsibilities at the organisational level.

Ahead of 2024 general elections, BJP rolled out major appointments across the party wings, including Youth and Women. While Sunil Bansal becomes In-Charge of Yuva Morcha, Jay Panda got the charge of BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

By choosing Jay Panda for this most important portfolio, the central BJP has reposed trust in him and sent a clear message that they trust his capabilities. The rise of Jay Panda in National Politics, looks imminent now.