TNI Evening News Headlines – January 04, 2024

➡️ Two JN.1 Covid Sub-Variant Cases detected in Odisha; One affected person from Sundargarh, recovered. Another patient from Bhubaneswar, is undergoing treatmen t.

➡️ Odisha’s tableau showcasing heritage craft of Raghurajpur village and women empowerment to roll on Kartavyapath at Republic Day Parade in New Delhi this year.

➡️ Bird census in Chilika concludes; total bird count stands at 11, 37, 759.

➡️ 441 junior engineers (Civil) joined the Water Resources Department of the State Government today.

➡️ Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his three-day visit to Odisha will reach Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

➡️ Odisha drivers to join All-India ‘Quit Steering Wheel’ protest.

➡️ Former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang’s wife to join Congress on January 7.

➡️ BCCI bans Odisha cricketer Sumit Sharma for age fraud for 2 years. He is a part of the Odisha Ranji team.

➡️ Free NEET, JEE coaching begins for Plus 2 students in Odisha.

➡️ Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Tamil Nadu from January 19-31, 2024. Udhaynidhi Stalin invites PM Modi.

➡️ India, Nepal sign four agreements relating to bilateral network expansion, trade, water resources, and power trade during 7th Joint Commission Meeting.

➡️ Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted searches at 12 premises located in the States of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 4 districts of Odisha in 4 days.

➡️ India’s batter Virat Kohli, senior fast-bowler Mohammed Shami and batter Shubman Gill have been nominated for the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award.