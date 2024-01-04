Odisha Tableau to roll at R-Day Parade after 3 Years

TNI Bureau: After a gap of three years, the tableau from Odisha is now all set to get roll on the Kartavyapath at New Delhi during Republic Day parade this year.

With the nod received from the Ministry of Defence, Odisha’s proposal for a tableau showcasing Pattachitra of heritage craft Raghurajpur village will roll on Kartavyapath on January 26.

The tableau model has been designed by noted sculptor Kirti Kishore Maharana and painter Gajendra Sahu.

With the messages of women empowerment, the tableau will also have a Sambalpuri song to go along with it.