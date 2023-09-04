100-Word Insight: Jr. Stalin puts INDIA Bloc in a Fix

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin openly waged a war on the Sanatana Dharma and called for its eradication while equating it to Dengue and Malaria.

Stalin may not face any strong opposition in Tamil Nadu, but his rants have made the INDIA Bloc alliance partners uncomfortable. Congress has sought to disown Stalin’s remarks while JD(U) and TMC have condemned it. AAP has dismissed the remark too, but all of them sound clueless.

As DMK remains a major partner in INDIA Bloc, BJP is leaving no stones unturned to put the Opposition alliance on back foot.