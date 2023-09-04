TNI Morning News Headlines – September 04, 2023

➡️ Mortal remains of former Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro consigned to flames with full State honours at his native place in Digapahandi of Ganjam district.
➡️ IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in several districts of Odisha till September 7.
➡️ 12 killed in thunderstorm, lightning across Odisha on September 2: Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC).
➡️ Fire breaks out in Medicine ward of Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital in Balasore due to short circuit, no injury reported.
➡️ New Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Bhubaneswar airport due to technical issue.
➡️ Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara on Sunday launched a five-day census of the resident birds.
➡️ Woman gives birth on trolley after Ambulance service denied in Balasore.
➡️Odisha shooter Shriyanka Sadangi to represent India in women’s 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3-position events at the Asian Championships to be held in Changwon, Korea this year.
➡️ Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 3 still trapped in Barabanki building collapse, rescue operation on.
➡️ Centre approves 30 railway projects worth over Rs 83,000 crore for Telangana.
➡️ Rupee falls 13 paise to 82.75 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sensex climbs 243.69 points to 65,630.85 in early trade; Nifty up 91.5 points to 19,526.80.
➡️ Delhi gears up for the upcoming G20 Summit.
➡️ Some Delhi Metro Station gates will remain closed from September 8-10 due to G20 Summit.
➡️ US President Biden says “looking forward to India trip”, ahead of G20 Summit.
➡️ US President Joe Biden “disappointed” on reports of Chinese President Xi Jinping skipping G20 summit in India.
➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 07:08 am today: National Center for Seismology.
