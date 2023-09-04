TNI WhatsApp Group Voting on Tata Power Service By Sagarika Satapathy On Sep 4, 2023 Share The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Are you satisfied with the services offered by Tata Power? Related Posts TNI WhatsApp Group Voting on ‘One Nation, One Election’ Move Sep 1, 2023 TNI WhatsApp Group Voting: Debate on amending Indian… Aug 20, 2023 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. Out of 57 respondents, 53 persons opined that they are not satisfied with the services offered by Tata Power while 4 person have given their opinion that Tata Power is providing good service to the people. DebateTata PowerTNI WhatsApp Group Voting Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
Comments are closed.