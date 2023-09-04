TNI WhatsApp Group Voting on Tata Power Service

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI WhatsApp Group Voting on Tata Power Service
The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Are you satisfied with the services offered by Tata Power?
Out of 57 respondents, 53 persons opined that they are not satisfied with the services offered by Tata Power while 4 person have given their opinion that Tata Power is providing good service to the people.
TNI WhatsApp Group Voting on services offered by Tata Power
