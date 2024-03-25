100-Word Insight: Jay Panda’s Candidature leaves BJD Confused

When BJP’s National Spokesperson Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda was made the Election In-Charge of Uttar Pradesh, there was an unanimous view that he won’t contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

However, Jay Panda proved everyone wrong. He personally sought the ticket for Kendrapara to prove a point after getting to know the pulse of common people in Odisha, including his own constituency.

BJD had prepared its election strategy sans Jay Panda. The party will now have to rethink on its poll plan and start things afresh. The party is unable to figure out why Jay Panda made a surprising return!