TNI Morning News Headlines – March 25, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Diarrhoea outbreak in Hirakud; around 170 people have been affected so far. 15 of them have been shifted to VIMSAR.
➡️Out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, BJP announces candidates for 18 seats.
➡️Air Quality Index of some places in Odisha witnessed a ‘satisfactory’ AQI rating, however, Angul recorded a ‘poor’ air quality: CPCB.
➡️Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik wished everyone a happy Holi by creating sand artwork at Puri Beach.
➡️Odisha celebrates ‘Dola Purnima’ with spiritual fervour.
➡️Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP, fielded from Kurukshetra.
➡️13 priests injured in fire in ‘garba griha’ of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh during bhasma aarti today.
➡️Indian Navy submarine makes inaugural visit to Campbell Bay in Nicobar Islands.
➡️Chandrayaan-3 landing site name ‘Shiva Shakti’ gets International Astronomical Union approval.
➡️4-year-old raped by a 34-year-old man at her tuition centre in east Delhi, accused arrested.
➡️Wife Sunita meets Arvind Kejriwal at ED office, allowed 30-minute meeting daily.
➡️BJP names 111 more for Lok Sabha polls. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and television actor Arun Govil in BJP’s fifth LS list.
➡️YouTuber couple’s house raided for uploading posts on wild animals at Jahal village under Sadar Police limits of Jajpur.
➡️India pips countries like Germany, Britain in GDP (PPP) gains.
➡️Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia extend to five Tests.
