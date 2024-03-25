Basant Panda accepts Party’s Decision; Kharabela sounds Rebellious

TNI Bureau: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced candidates for 18 of 21 Lok Shabha seats in Odisha, senior party leader and former MP Basant Panda has accepted the decision of the saffron party for not giving him the party ticket for 2024 election.

Speaking to the media persons today, Panda who had successfully contested the 2019 election from Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency, said that he accepts the decision of the party.

“Change is the law of the society and I accept the decision of the party for changing me. I am an ordinary worker of BJP and will continue to be so,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Whenever responsibility the party gave me, I tried my best to carryout my duty at most dedication and faithfulness,” he added.

On the other hand, former MP Kharabela Swain, who was expecting to get ticket from Balasore, has sounded rebellious after the party picked Pratap Sarangi from Balasore again.

“I won’t contest the elections from the Kandhamal parliamentary constituency. Last time I had contested the election from there but this time I will fight the election independently from Balasore and will join BJP if I win the election,” Swain said.

“I did not get ticket for Balasore because of some crooked party leaders. I won’t leave the party. Let them sack me,” he added.