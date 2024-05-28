100-Word Insight: “Hand” makes a Buzz in Odisha Politics

By Sagar Satapathy

No, we are not talking about the “hand” symbol of Congress Party. It’s the “hand” of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik that triggered a huge debate today.

The viral video showing VK Pandian controlling the ‘hand movement’ of Naveen Patnaik had gone viral on social media, even nationally.

Related Posts

100-Word Insight: INDI Alliance stands with BJD against…

100-Word Insight: Naveen-Pandian Hold The Fort

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Naveen responded a few hours later with a video where he was seen showing his hand, to give a clear message to the critics.

There is little doubt that the battle between BJP and BJD has now taken a decisive turn and both sides have unleashed all their weapons to outwit each other.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.