100-Word Insight: “Hand” makes a Buzz in Odisha Politics

No, we are not talking about the “hand” symbol of Congress Party. It’s the “hand” of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik that triggered a huge debate today.
The viral video showing VK Pandian controlling the ‘hand movement’ of Naveen Patnaik had gone viral on social media, even nationally.
Naveen responded a few hours later with a video where he was seen showing his hand, to give a clear message to the critics.
There is little doubt that the battle between BJP and BJD has now taken a decisive turn and both sides have unleashed all their weapons to outwit each other.
