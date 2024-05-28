100-Word Insight: “Hand” makes a Buzz in Odisha Politics

No, we are not talking about the “hand” symbol of Congress Party. It’s the “hand” of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik that triggered a huge debate today.

The viral video showing VK Pandian controlling the ‘hand movement’ of Naveen Patnaik had gone viral on social media, even nationally.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Naveen responded a few hours later with a video where he was seen showing his hand, to give a clear message to the critics.

There is little doubt that the battle between BJP and BJD has now taken a decisive turn and both sides have unleashed all their weapons to outwit each other.