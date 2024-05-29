Pandian laments ECI Crackdown on Kutey, Ashish Singh

TNI Bureau: Day after the Election Commission ordered the immediate suspension of senior IPS officers for unduly interfering in conduct of election, BJD leader VK Pandian came down heavily on BJP, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not able to digest imminent defeat in the hands of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

“It is very unfortunate that the Election Commission has taken action against some of the officers who are working in the CMO. I would say that those two officers are outstanding officers of Odisha and both of them have played a great role in controlling Naxalism in Odisha risking their lives and have been awarded by the highest authorities in the country for their commitment, dedication and sacrifice,” VK Pandian said.

VK Pandian today questioned the Center’s contribution to Odisha’s development in the last ten years.

The ECI on Thursday ordered the immediate suspension of senior IPS officer DS Kutey working in Odisha CM’s office and asked another IPS officer Ashish Singh to present himself for detailed medical examination by a special medical board constituted by director AIIMS over similar allegations.