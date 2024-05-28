TNI Evening News Headlines – May 28, 2024

➡️ECI orders suspension of Odisha CMO Special Secy, IPS DS Kutey and issued directions for medical examination of IPS Ashish Kumar Singh, who is on medical leave since May 4, 2024.
➡️Chandbali violence: Police arrest 5 persons in connection with attack on Ganjam BJP President Subash Sahu & his associates.
➡️Arrest of Prashant Jagdev: CCTV footage of Kaunripatna booth surfaces. CEO Odisha directed Khordha District Election Officer for an inquiry into CCTV footage.
➡️Ganjam Police orders closure of hotels, tea stalls in district by 8.30 PM.
➡️Odisha’s mineral resources are being sent outside, mines, contracts, jobs everything is being offered to Tamil people: Amit Shah at Nimapara.
➡️Social Media Monitoring Cell of Odisha Police removed 420 offensive contents related to the General Elections 2024.
➡️Noted Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik hospitalized due to breathing problem.
➡️21 killed in Mizoram quarry collapse amid Cyclone Remal rainfall.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kanyakumari for meditation, soon after the conclusion of poll campaign.
➡️63.37% voter turnout recorded in phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
➡️Karnataka: SIT moves to High Court seeking cancellation of JD(S) leader HD Revanna’s bail.
➡️Rajasthan: Churu recorded a maximum temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius today.
➡️Swati Maliwal assault case: Court sends Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar to three-day police custody till May 31.
➡️Excise PMLA case: Court reserves order on ED’s chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal.
➡️Defamation case: Delhi court directs AAP leader Atishi to appear before it on June 29.
➡️BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced Rs 25 Lakhs each for the groundsmen & curators at the 10 regular IPL venues and Rs 10 Lakhs each for those at the 3 additional venues as a token of appreciation.
