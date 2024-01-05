100-Word Insight: BJP plays ‘Chit Fund’ Card in Odisha

Showing unprecedented aggression ahead of the 2024 elections, the Odisha BJP has sought to strike an emotional chord with lakhs of chit fund victims in the state, by promising to return their money within 24 hours if it comes to power.

BJP has promised an ordinance within 24 hours to ensure return of the money to all chit fund victims while lashing out at the state government for failing to give justice in this case.

It’s believed that BJP will prepare a list all victims and provide them a ‘guarantee’, which can be included in ‘Modi Guarantee’ campaign in Odisha.