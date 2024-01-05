BJP alleges ‘Chara Ghotala’ in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The alleged ‘Chara Ghotala’ or plantation scam in Bhubaneswar has put the BJD Goverment in a fix. Opposition BJP has raised the political pitch by demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

The BJP alleged massive financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore in different plantation programs in the state including Bhubaneswar.

The plants were purchased from outside Odisha for beautification at a much higher price and the average cost per plantation was a whopping Rs 12,000, alleged BJP.

Who authorised the agency involved in the plantation programme to procure plants from other states at an exorbitant price and who got benefitted, asked Odisha BJP while demanding a CBI probe.