Confusion over identification of ‘dead’ Dilip Samantaray in Hi-Tech Hospital Blast

TNI Bureau: A major twist has been reported in the explosion at the Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital in Bhubaneswar, as a patient believed to be Jyotiranjan Mallick, made shocking claims after coming out of ventilator that he is actually Dilip Samantaray whom the medical authorities had announced dead officially.

It is pertinent to mention here that the grief-stricken wife of Dilip Samantaray took the extreme step of ending her life by hanging herself after unable to bear the death of her husband. They had got married two years ago.

The identity of Dilip, a native of Jatni in Khordha district, has now become a cause of confusion.

While the police is investigating the matter, the hospital authorities may order DNA test to ascertain the truth.

If the claims turn out to be true, there will be high pressure on Odisha Govt to take strict action against the Hi-Tech Hospital and its owner Tirupati Panigrahi, who is a BJD leader.