100-Word Insight: BJD dares BJP IT Cell in Odisha

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI WhatsApp Poll on acceptable face in Post Naveen Era

With the arrest of BJD IT Cell Member and @HeitiBhaina Admin Sangram Patra, who is close to Team Dharmendra Pradhan, the ruling Biju Janata Dal has not only dared the BJP IT Cell, but also sought to challenge the Union Education Minister, setting the stage for a bitter fight online and offline.

The BJP seems to be in an aggressive mood following this development and targets BJD leader VK Pandian while seeking his arrest.

There is a buzz that BJP may even target some key IT Cell members of BJD who and their family members are linked to various businesses.

