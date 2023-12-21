Orissa High Court grants Divorce to Anubhav Mohanty

TNI Bureau: The Orissa High Court on Thursday granted divorce to Odia actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty from his wife and actress Varsha Priyadarshini.

The Court quashed the order passed by family court refusing divorce.

Earlier Anubhav Mohanty submitted a petition in the Orissa High Court in which he has challenged the verdict of Family Court, Cuttack over the divorce plea. The High Court issued a notice to Varsha in this regard.

It is to be mentioned here that six years after their marriage in 2014, Anubhav had filed the divorce petition in a Delhi Court in 2020. Later, the case was transferred to the family court in Cuttack on the direction of the Supreme Court.