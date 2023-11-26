100-Word Insight: Big Announcement on Kartik Purnima?

On 16th November 2023, The News Insight (TNI) had conducted a WhatsApp Poll with 3 choices on 5T Chairman VK Pandian’s BJD joining date. Most respondents believed that 5T Chairman VK Pandian would join BJD on the party’s Foundation Day on December 26.

However, at least 4 people voted for Kartik Purnima as the D-Day. Now, the political buzz in Odisha says an important announcement is on its way tomorrow, Kartik Purnima.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Will it be ‘Kartik Calling Kartik’? Will there be a big announcement? Will a decision be taken? All eyes will be on Naveen Niwas and Sankha Bhawan tomorrow.