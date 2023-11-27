5T Chairman VK Pandian joins BJD

By Sagar Satapathy
VK Pandian joins BJD

TNI Bureau: Putting all speculations into rest, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian joined BJD at the Naveen Niwas in the presence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and other senior leaders of the party.

V Karthikeyan Pandian, also known as ‘Kartik’ chose ‘Kartika Purnima’ to begin his official political journey.

He also attended a mega blood donation camp organised by Biju Yuva and Chhatra wings.


VK Pandian joins Biju Janata Dal BJD
VK Pandian, a 2000 batch IAS officer, had taken VRS from his service on October 23. He was made the Chairman of 5T (Transformational Initiatives) and ‘Nabin Odisha’ in the rank of Cabinet Minister a day after.

VK Pandian started his career as Dharmagarh sub-collector and later served as Collector of various districts. He joined the CMO in 2011. He later became the Private Secretary to the Chief Minister of Odisha. He was made the 5T Secretary in 2019.

Pandian blood donation camp

