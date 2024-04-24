Rs 30 Lakh Cash Seized from a Car on Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

TNI Bureau: In a major breakthrough, the Malkangiri police has seized cash to the tune of Rs 30 lakh from a car on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border today.

In view of the upcoming elections, the police were reportedly checking vehicles near Chalanguda on Malkangiri-Sukma Road.

During inspection of the car, which was on it’s way to Odisha from adjoining Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, found cash to the tune of Rs 30 lakh.

Soon, the driver along with the man who was travelling in the vehicle was questioned about the cash.

Later, the money was seized as neither of them was able to give a satisfactory answer about it, informed Reagan Kindo, IIC of Malkangiri Model police station.

Apart from seizing the cash, police also detained the two for interrogation, said the IIC adding that an investigation has been started to ascertain the source of the money.