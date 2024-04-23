TNI Evening News Headlines – April 23, 2024

➡️Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak joined BJP, a day after resigning from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
➡️BJP releases star campaigner list for Odisha. PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath among 40 star campaigners.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024: Niyamgiri Dongrias boycott polls demanding basic facilities, withdrawal of cases.
➡️Bhubaneswar hottest place in Odisha, recording a scorching temperature of 41.9°C on Tuesday.
➡️Yellow warning for Heatwave conditions issued for north and coastal areas of Odisha on April 24 and 25.
➡️At least 124 persons from 16 districts have been hospitalised and 1 has died due to an intense heat wave condition.
➡️Former Sambalpur MLA Raseswari Panigrahi resigns from primary membership of BJD.
➡️DRDO develops India’s lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against highest threat level.
➡️Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader, K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended in money laundering case till May 7.
➡️Actor Ranveer Singh has filed a complaint regarding the deepfake video of him.
➡️Russia to supply remaining two regiments of S-400 Triumf missile systems to India by next year.
