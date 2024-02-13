100-Word Insight: Ashwini Vaishnaw for Rajya Sabha Again?

The third Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha has triggered unprecedented speculations in the political circle. BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has maintained a stoic silence after announcing two candidates who even filed nominations today.

Will it be a repeat of 2019? Will Ashwini Vaishnaw get the nod again? If BJD decides to leave the third seat citing lack of first preference votes, then Ashwini Vaishnaw could be the candidate.

Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Odisha visit on February 14 and 15, has raised the political pitch. Is it Ashwini? Or, will Naveen come up with a surprise and acceptable face? Let’s wait and watch.