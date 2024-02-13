BJD candidates file nominations for upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJD candidates file nominations for upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections
TNI Bureau: Senior BJD leaders – Debashish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia on Tuesday filed their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections 2024.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and several BJD leaders were present during the filing of the nomination papers in the State Assembly today.
The ruling BJD on Monday announced the names of two leaders as party candidates for Rajya Sabha seats however, has not announced its third candidate.
BJD candidates file nominations for upcoming Rajya Sabha ElectionsThe elections will be held for three Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha, as the terms of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, MPs Prasant Nanda and Amar Patnaik will end in April, 2024.
As per the notification, the polling will be held on February 27 between 9 am and 4 pm. The counting of votes will be conducted on the same day at 5 pm.
