TNI Evening News Headlines – February 13, 2024

➡️Odisha Government doubles cash benefits to pregnant & lactating mothers under Mamata scheme to Rs 10,000.
➡️Odisha 5T Chairman VK Pandian announced Nua -O Scholarships for students. As per the announcement, boys will get Rs 9,000 each while girls will receive Rs 10,000 each as scholarships, per year.
➡️Nua-O Magic Smart Card for Odisha students soon.
➡️Electricity tariff slashed in Odisha for domestic consumers by 10 paise in each slab. The fixed monthly charges for BPL consumers have been reduced from Rs 80 to Rs 70 per month.
➡️BJP’s Baripada MLA, Prakash Soren shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after complaining of chest pain.
➡️Suspense over third Rajya Sabha nominee from Odisha: Speculation rife over Ashwini Vaishnaw being nominated for the second time.
➡️Rainfall likely on Basant Panchami in Odisha.
➡️IAF trainer jet crashes in West Bengal during a training sortie. Both the pilots ejected safely.
➡️PM Modi launches Rs 75,000-cr rooftop solar scheme to provide free electricity.
➡️President Draupadi Murmu gives assent to Bill aimed at checking malpractices in entrance examinations.
➡️Delhi’s Tikri border sealed due to Farmers’ protest.
➡️ICC Women’s ODI rankings: Batter Smriti Mandhana jumps to No. 4.
➡️Abu Dhabi: MoUs being exchanged between India and UAE in the presence of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️India signs MoU to interlink UPI with UAE’s instant payment platform AANI. Bilateral investment treaty inked to boost strategic ties.
➡️PM Narendra Modi interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi–Abu Dhabi Campus.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to shortly address the Indian diaspora at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
➡️Nepal importing over 3 lakh roses from India for Valentine’s Day.
➡️The United World Wrestling has lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India with immediate effect.
