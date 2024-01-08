100-Word Insight: Ashwini-Arindam Meet triggers Political Storm

An unprecedented meeting between Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odia Cinestar Arindam Roy fuelled huge speculations in Odisha Politics.

Arindam is not just a film actor. He happens to be the brother-in-law of BJD’s powerful leader and Organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das and enjoys good respect and command in the BJD circle. As Ashwini is being speculated as Cuttack Lok Sabha candidate, this meeting has triggered a political buzz.

Political Pundits refuse to believe that it was just a courtesy call and did not have the approval of Pranab Prakash Das. What’s cooking? Interesting days are ahead in Odisha Politics.