Odisha’s Gandhian-philanthropist Krishna Mohanty to receive National Gandhi Award 2023

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s Gandhian-philanthropist and President of ‘Utkal Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi,’ Krishna Mohanty, will be honored with the National Mahatma Gandhi Award for 2023.

Coming from a lineage of social service, Krishna, daughter of Gandhian scholar and former Odisha CM Nabakrushna Choudhury and social activist Malati Choudhury, will receive the award, comprising a certificate and Rs 1 lakh, during the upcoming national session of Sarva Seva Sangh in Jaipur.

When her entire family including her elder sister went put behind bars for ‘Banar-sena’ activities, she was under the care of Mahatma Gandhi. She had then joined Mahatma Gandhi during his morning walks and started her primary education in Marathi.

Working since 1996 while staying at Bajiraut Chhatravas in Angul, Krishna has taken up many social issues including empowerment of women and children in the rural areas. She also used to teach children of migrant labourers in Delhi when she was with her husband, Nehru Literacy Award winner Prof Bibhuti Bhushan Mohanty.

Krishna Mohanty is 84 and currently resides at the Chhatravas in Angul.