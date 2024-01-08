TNI Evening News Headlines – January 08, 2024

➡️Suspicious death of Ma Gruha warden in Rayagada: Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team reaches Rayagada; family members of victim alleged rape and murder.
➡️Former Narla MLA Balabhadra Majhi quit the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
➡️Rourkela: Body of class-7 student found hanging inside hostel room.
➡️Hi-Tech tragedy: BJP slams hospital owner Tirupati Panigrah, Chhatra Congress activists hurl eggs at Health Minister Niranjan Pujari’s house.
➡️Odisha Transport Workers Federation calls off strike; oil supply will normalise soon.
➡️504 Junior Engineers (Civil) joined the State Government today. 398 were appointed under the Panchayati Raj Department.
➡️India reports 682 JN.1 variant cases of COVID-19 from 12 States, till 6th January 2024: Sources.
➡️Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revises duty time limitations norms for flight crew, raises weekly rest periods to 48 hours.
➡️MakeMyTrip observes 3,400 pc rise in Lakshadweep searches on platform since PM Modi’s visit.
➡️Man sets police station on fire in Bihar.
➡️PM Narendra Modi interacts with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries.
➡️Ram Janmbhoomi Trust shares stunning pictures of Ram Mandir.
➡️Women Agniveer Vayu soldiers would be part of the Indian Air Force contingent for the Republic Day parade this year: IAF.
➡️Rupee settles 1 paisa higher at 83.14 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Yash Dhull removed as Delhi captain following loss to Puducherry in Ranji Trophy opener, senior batter Himmat Singh named new skipper.
➡️Pakistan court issues Imran Khan’s release orders in Cypher case.
➡️Sri Lanka: Pongal Festival being celebrated in Trincomalee. 1500 performers are taking part in celebrations.
