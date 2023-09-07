100-Word Insight: Aparajita Sarangi’s Big Dare

Backed by hundreds of villagers, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi took on the administration and dug the canal meant for irrigation at Deras Dam area, which was covered and turned into a personal road, alleged by the Triveni Company. The move earned her a lot of appreciation, even from rivals.

Farmers in Chandaka area alleged that the canal was obstructed illegally, halting irrigation of 400 acres of land, putting their livelihood at stake.

Aparajita and farmers gave an ultimatum to the State Irrigation Department to remove the encroachment within 3 days, failing which it will be done by the farmers themselves.